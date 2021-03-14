Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

PSO stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

