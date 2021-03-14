Peercoin (PPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,731.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Peercoin has a market cap of $14.03 million and $58,731.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,825,086 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.