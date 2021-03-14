Peerplays One Day Volume Reaches $59,566.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 429.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $59,566.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

