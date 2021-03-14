PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Achieves $737,476.53

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $737,476.53 and $3,521.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.73 or 0.00441265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00506562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

