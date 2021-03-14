PegNet Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3,591.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.00511550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011319 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.