Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is Isomer Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for approximately 9.2% of Isomer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Isomer Partners LP owned approximately 0.42% of Penn National Gaming worth $56,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,078. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.