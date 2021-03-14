PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,963.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.