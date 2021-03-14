Penta One Day Trading Volume Hits $514,860.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $514,860.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

