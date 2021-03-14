Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Peony has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $5,632.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002234 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,020,906 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

