pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Tops $2.21 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $913.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 163.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00504651 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

