PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Hits $176,280.45

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $176,280.45 and approximately $258.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007332 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00150952 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,207,726 coins and its circulating supply is 43,959,127 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

