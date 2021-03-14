Perenti Global Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PRN)

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.01.
Perenti Global Company Profile
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.