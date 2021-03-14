Perenti Global Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PRN)

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.01.

Get Perenti Global alerts:

Perenti Global Company Profile

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.