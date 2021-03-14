Perpetual Protocol Price Reaches $7.32 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159.47 million and $3.83 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00012106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.17 or 0.00440379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.00508858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

