Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 31,574 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $53,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

