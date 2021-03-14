Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $49.21 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $49,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

