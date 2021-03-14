Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,140 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

