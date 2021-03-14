Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 11th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.42.

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POFCY shares. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.