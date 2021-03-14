Phantasma Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $62.55 million and $803,337.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,608.68 or 0.99799236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00077274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.