Phoenix Global 1-Day Volume Tops $4.61 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 75% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $49.97 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.00444355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00061896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,492,642,215 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

