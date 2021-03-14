Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $50.91 million and $5.59 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,486,263,963 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

