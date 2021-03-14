Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,152.44 or 0.99934580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00391823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00296778 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.00742749 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,060,212 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars.

