Phoneum (PHT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,349.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $255,844.96 and approximately $10,349.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00641044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,847,388 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

