Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.49 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $14.49 million and $37,714.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,592,962 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

