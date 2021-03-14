PIBBLE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $44.73 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.