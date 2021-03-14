Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $14.22

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for $14.22 or 0.00023691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00441391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00092231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00503014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,351,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,321,269 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

