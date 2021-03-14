Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PGENY remained flat at $$9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pigeon has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

