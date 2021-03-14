Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.93 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $135,035.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

