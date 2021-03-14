Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 11th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PHD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 101,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

