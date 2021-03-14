PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Hits $822,351.93

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 55.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $822,351.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 86.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

