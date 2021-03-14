PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $728,380.20 and approximately $343.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.