PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $7,675.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

