Pirl (PIRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $459.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Pirl has a market cap of $204,447.40 and $459.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

