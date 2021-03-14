Pirl (PIRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $203.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $209,336.03 and $203.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.05 or 0.03119234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00364647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.09 or 0.00955166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.48 or 0.00389450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.00338317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00245654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022020 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

