PIVX Hits Market Cap of $75.28 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. PIVX has a total market cap of $75.28 million and $2.31 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.
About PIVX
Buying and Selling PIVX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.