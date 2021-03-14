PIVX Hits Market Cap of $75.28 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. PIVX has a total market cap of $75.28 million and $2.31 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

