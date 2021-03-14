PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $69.20 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

