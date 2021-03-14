PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.33 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 335.3% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $87.33 million and approximately $174.49 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,131.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.24 or 0.00946657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00336627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.