Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $2,714.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 83.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001180 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

