Plancorp LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

