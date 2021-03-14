PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,954.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $103,932.54 and approximately $9,954.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00642126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036035 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

