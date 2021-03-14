PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the February 11th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.32. 56,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.34. PLDT has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

