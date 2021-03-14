Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Pluralsight reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pluralsight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 1,808,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

