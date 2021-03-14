Pluton Achieves Market Cap of $10.02 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $11.76 or 0.00019573 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $218,892.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

