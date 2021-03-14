Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00446597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00507997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011578 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

