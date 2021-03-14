pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $57.00 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $57.00 million and $36.30 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,400,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,453,878 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

