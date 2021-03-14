PolypuX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,305.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $577,530.11 and $5,305.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

