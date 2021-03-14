POPCHAIN (PCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,131.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $814,635.22 and $1,131.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

