Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in February

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 11th total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $$8.38 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $8.38.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

