PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,571,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,038,398. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get PPJ Healthcare Enterprises alerts:

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.