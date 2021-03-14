Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in February

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

A number of analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

