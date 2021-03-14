Primas Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $2.01 million and $13.07 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00363525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

